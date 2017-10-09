U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
HolidaysThese Insanely Impressive Pumpkin Carvings Take the Art to the Next Level
US-HALLOWEEN-PUMPKINS-SCULPTURES
White HouseMelania Trump Slams Ivana Trump for Calling Herself 'First Lady'
FRANCE-CANNES-PEOPLE-ENTERTAINMENT
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
PoliticsWhy the Corker Spat Matters
Capitol
Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills in Florida Lost AC in Hurricane Irma
Police surround the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, which had no air conditioning after Hurricane Irma knocked out power, on Sept. 13, 2017 in Hollywood, Fla.  John McCall—South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS/Getty Images
Florida

2 More Dead After Florida Nursing Home Lost AC During Hurricane Irma

Associated Press
4:23 PM ET

(HOLLYWOOD, Fla.) — Two women who lived at a Florida nursing home that lost air conditioning during Hurricane Irma have died, becoming the 13th and 14th fatalities linked to the home.

Hollywood police spokeswoman Miranda Grossman told The Associated Press on Monday that Cecilia Franco, 90, and Francesca Andrade, 95, died from ailments suffered when the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills lost power Sept. 10 during the hurricane's passage.

Related

Cold Case, Tampa, USA - 23 Aug 2017
Florida89-Year-Old Mother Gets Answers Nearly 40 Years After Her Daughter Went Missing
Florida
89-Year-Old Mother Gets Answers Nearly 40 Years After Her Daughter Went Missing

On Sept. 13, eight residents died and other residents were evacuated from the sweltering facility after the electric transformer that powered the facility's air conditioning was damaged during the storm. Grossman didn't say exactly when the women died, but said police are treating the deaths as part of the criminal investigation.

The Miami Herald reports Franco's husband Miguel Antonio Franco, who also had lived at the home, died Sept. 13.

No one has been charged.

The state has suspended the home's license. Last week, the facility let go of 245 workers, including doctors, nurses, therapists and others.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME