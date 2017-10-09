Melania Trump Slams Ivana Trump for Calling Herself 'First Lady'

Czechoslovakian businesswoman Ivana Trump attends the De Grisogono Party on the sidelines of the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival, at the Eden Roc hotel in Antibes, near Cannes, southeastern France, on May 17, 2016. / AFP / JEAN CHRISTOPHE MAGNENET

Czechoslovakian businesswoman Ivana Trump attends the De Grisogono Party on the sidelines of the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival, at the Eden Roc hotel in Antibes, near Cannes, southeastern France, on May 17, 2016. / AFP / JEAN CHRISTOPHE MAGNENET JEAN CHRISTOPHE MAGNENET—AFP/Getty Images

The office of First Lady Melania Trump is firing back at the President's ex-wife Ivana, who called herself the "first lady" in an interview with Good Morning America on Monday.

While promoting her new memoir, "Raising Trump," the mother to Trump's oldest children — Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric — said that though she can call the White House directly, she chooses not to call too often because "Melania is there and I don't want to cause any kind of jealousy."

"I'm basically first Trump wife," she continued. "I'm first lady."

The office of the actual First Lady of the United States didn't take too kindly to that assertion. In a statement, a spokesperson for the First Lady called Ivana's interview, "attention-seeking and self-serving noise."

"Mrs. Trump has made the White House a home for Barron and the President. She loves living in Washington, DC and is honored by her role as First Lady of the United States," the statement from FLOTUS reads. "She plans to use her title and role to help children, not sell books."

It continued, "There is clearly no substance to this statement from an ex, this is unfortunately only attention-seeking and self-serving noise."