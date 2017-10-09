Model and TIME 100 honoree Ashley Graham is one of fashion's most recognized faces, but that doesn't mean that she's immune to haters on the Internet.

Graham posted a video on Sunday of herself working out in the gym, which attracted its fair share of comments, some of which were negative and hateful. As a response, Graham addressed the body shaming haters with a follow-up post that outlined why she chooses to take care of her body by exercising.

"Every time I post a workout video I get comments like, ‘You’ll never be skinny, so stop trying,’ 'Don’t workout too hard, you’ll get skinny,’ ‘You still need to be fat to be a model,’ and ‘Why would you want to lose what made you famous?'” she wrote via Instagram. “Just for the record, I work out to: stay healthy, feel good, get rid of jet lag, clear my head, show big girls we can move like the rest of 'em, stay flexible and strong, have more energy...I don’t work out to lose weight or my curves, [because] I love the skin I’m in..."

A note to body shamers: stay off Ashley Graham's Instagram page.

