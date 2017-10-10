Watch the Epic New Trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi

The new trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi is finally here. During halftime of the Monday Night Football game between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears, galaxy far, far away enthusiasts got their second look at what's in store for Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega) and, of course, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) when Episode VIII hits theaters in December.

Fair warning: Director Rian Johnson teased the preview by tweeting that fans who want to remain spoiler-free should "absolutely avoid" watching it. But for those who aren't worried about seeing a little of the action beforehand, here's what we learned.

The exciting new spot offered a fresh glimpse of Adam Driver in his role as Kylo Ren.

Watch the new trailer for Star Wars: #TheLastJedi and see it in theaters December 15. Get your tickets now: https://t.co/6vE5KUSv1f pic.twitter.com/wcKvn0jjPO - Star Wars (@starwars) October 10, 2017

Tickets for opening night of the movie on Dec. 15 went on sale immediately following the trailer's debut.

