mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
russiaRussian Operatives Spent Tens of Thousands on Google Ads, Reports Say
Young man holds a smart device while using Google app
TexasTexas Tech University Police Officer Fatally Shot, Campus on Lockdown
Higher Learning
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Harvey WeinsteinLena Dunham Calls Out Men for 'Deafening Silence' on Harvey Weinstein Allegations
"My Art" Premiere - 2017 Tribeca Film Festival
movies

Watch the Epic New Trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Megan McCluskey
Oct 09, 2017

The new trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi is finally here. During halftime of the Monday Night Football game between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears, galaxy far, far away enthusiasts got their second look at what's in store for Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega) and, of course, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) when Episode VIII hits theaters in December.

Fair warning: Director Rian Johnson teased the preview by tweeting that fans who want to remain spoiler-free should "absolutely avoid" watching it. But for those who aren't worried about seeing a little of the action beforehand, here's what we learned.

The exciting new spot offered a fresh glimpse of Adam Driver in his role as Kylo Ren.

Tickets for opening night of the movie on Dec. 15 went on sale immediately following the trailer's debut.

Watch it above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME