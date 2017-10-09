These Insanely Impressive Pumpkin Carvings Take the Art to the Next Level

Jack-o'-lanterns are displayed at the "Rise of the Jack OLanterns" exhibition, featuring more than 5,000 hand-carved, illuminated pumpkins created by professional artists and sculptors in La Canada Flintridge, California, on October 22, 2014. The exhibit is laid out along a 1/4-mile (0.4km) scenic trail at Descanso Gardens. The Halloween event will continue through November 2.

Halloween is still three weeks away, but you might as well put down your pumpkin-carving knife now.

As Twitter user and fantasy author Kevin Hearne shared over the weekend, his "neighbors" have gone above and beyond in their spooky decorations for the fall holiday , displaying festive, fiery pumpkin-carving skills that are much more than your average jack-o-lantern approach. In fact, you might not even realize that pumpkins are the chosen medium, given the creative approach to large-scale crafting.

"Neighbors are not playing when it comes to pumpkin carving," he wrote, alongside a photo of a lit-up dragon composed of the autumnal squash variety. "Yes those are pumpkins." It's not just a dragon: there's also a creepy witch, a colorful Day of the Dead-style skull and a floating astronaut to be impressed by. "I am not even gonna try to compete," Hearne added. "Neighbors win the pumpkin carving." Twitter is in agreement.

It turns out there's a reason Hearne's "neighbors" have outclassed him on the pumpkin front: the display is actually part of Upper Canada Village in Ontario's annual "Pumpkinferno," amassing over 7,000 pumpkins for the "spellbinding outdoor exhibit," as the tourism board calls it.

