Halloween is still three weeks away, but you might as well put down your pumpkin-carving knife now.
As Twitter user and fantasy author Kevin Hearne shared over the weekend, his "neighbors" have gone above and beyond in their spooky decorations for the fall holiday, displaying festive, fiery pumpkin-carving skills that are much more than your average jack-o-lantern approach. In fact, you might not even realize that pumpkins are the chosen medium, given the creative approach to large-scale crafting.
"Neighbors are not playing when it comes to pumpkin carving," he wrote, alongside a photo of a lit-up dragon composed of the autumnal squash variety. "Yes those are pumpkins." It's not just a dragon: there's also a creepy witch, a colorful Day of the Dead-style skull and a floating astronaut to be impressed by. "I am not even gonna try to compete," Hearne added. "Neighbors win the pumpkin carving." Twitter is in agreement.
It turns out there's a reason Hearne's "neighbors" have outclassed him on the pumpkin front: the display is actually part of Upper Canada Village in Ontario's annual "Pumpkinferno," amassing over 7,000 pumpkins for the "spellbinding outdoor exhibit," as the tourism board calls it.
There's plenty more pumpkin art to discover, too.