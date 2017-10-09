Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
White HouseMelania Trump Slams Ivana Trump for Calling Herself 'First Lady'
FRANCE-CANNES-PEOPLE-ENTERTAINMENT
PoliticsWhy the Corker Spat Matters
Capitol
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
celebritiesAshley Graham Schools Her Body Shaming Haters: 'I Love the Skin I'm In'
DOUNIAMAG-FASHION-US-GRAHAM
US-HALLOWEEN-PUMPKINS-SCULPTURES
Jack-o'-lanterns are displayed at the "Rise of the Jack OLanterns" exhibition, featuring more than 5,000 hand-carved, illuminated pumpkins created by professional artists and sculptors in La Canada Flintridge, California, on October 22, 2014. The exhibit is laid out along a 1/4-mile (0.4km) scenic trail at Descanso Gardens. The Halloween event will continue through November 2. AFP PHOTO / Robyn Beck (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images) ROBYN BECK—AFP/Getty Images
Holidays

These Insanely Impressive Pumpkin Carvings Take the Art to the Next Level

Raisa Bruner
3:02 PM ET

Halloween is still three weeks away, but you might as well put down your pumpkin-carving knife now.

As Twitter user and fantasy author Kevin Hearne shared over the weekend, his "neighbors" have gone above and beyond in their spooky decorations for the fall holiday, displaying festive, fiery pumpkin-carving skills that are much more than your average jack-o-lantern approach. In fact, you might not even realize that pumpkins are the chosen medium, given the creative approach to large-scale crafting.

"Neighbors are not playing when it comes to pumpkin carving," he wrote, alongside a photo of a lit-up dragon composed of the autumnal squash variety. "Yes those are pumpkins." It's not just a dragon: there's also a creepy witch, a colorful Day of the Dead-style skull and a floating astronaut to be impressed by. "I am not even gonna try to compete," Hearne added. "Neighbors win the pumpkin carving." Twitter is in agreement.

It turns out there's a reason Hearne's "neighbors" have outclassed him on the pumpkin front: the display is actually part of Upper Canada Village in Ontario's annual "Pumpkinferno," amassing over 7,000 pumpkins for the "spellbinding outdoor exhibit," as the tourism board calls it.

These responses pretty much sum it all up:

There's plenty more pumpkin art to discover, too.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME