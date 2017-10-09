Thanks to his latest movie, established internet crush Ryan Gosling is getting people pumped about how well he wears jackets.
Gosling, 34, has earned praise for wearing cool jackets in movies before. From his scorpion-embroidered silk jacket in the movie Drive, or the blood red leather number he wore in The Place Beyond the Pines, wearing jackets is one of the things he does very well. So, when he debuted some shearling outerwear in the new movie Blade Runner 2048, the internet was quick to comment on his superior jacket game.
Because when anyone else wears a jacket, it's fine. But when Gosling wears one, people are big fans.
See below for all the fashion and life inspiration you’ll need this fall.