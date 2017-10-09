The Internet Wants to Be in a Serious Relationship With Ryan Gosling's Jackets

Thanks to his latest movie, established internet crush Ryan Gosling is getting people pumped about how well he wears jackets.

Gosling, 34, has earned praise for wearing cool jackets in movies before. From his scorpion-embroidered silk jacket in the movie Drive , or the blood red leather number he wore in The Place Beyond the Pines, wearing jackets is one of the things he does very well. So, when he debuted some shearling outerwear in the new movie Blade Runner 2048 , the internet was quick to comment on his superior jacket game.

Because when anyone else wears a jacket, it's fine. But when Gosling wears one, people are big fans.

See below for all the fashion and life inspiration you’ll need this fall.

Ryan Gosling wears the dopest jackets in his movies. Iconic. pic.twitter.com/I8pkf211xI - Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) October 7, 2017

...and the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role goes to... RYAN GOSLING'S JACKET! Blade Runner 2049! pic.twitter.com/W3CqhFmKDW - Mr. Allain (@Mr_Allain) October 7, 2017

Couldn't stop staring at Ryan Gosling's jacket in 2049. What is with that guy awesome jackets?! Wish I could pull it off! #BladeRunner - Lewbacca (@lewisbarn) October 9, 2017

I swear movies are casting Ryan Gosling to sell jackets. First the Drive Scorpion jacket and now Blade Runner leather coat - L @Editing Purgatory (@homulillie) October 9, 2017

Blade Runner 2049 continues the excellent run of Ryan Gosling jackets pic.twitter.com/JtiJNNwLAd - Matthew Foran (@ForanThoughts) October 5, 2017

Ryan Gosling with a cool jacket. pic.twitter.com/JPuMroLdo1 - Matt (@arealhumanbean_) October 3, 2017

Between Drive and Blade Runner 2049, I assume Ryan Gosling has a line in his contract requiring him to wear a badass jacket in every movie. pic.twitter.com/75v7tEPlXO - Corey Motley (@coreymotley) October 6, 2017

Once again, Ryan Gosling stars in a movie wearing a jacket only Ryan Gosling can pull off. - S▲INT SQUE▲KY (@SqueakBurrell) October 9, 2017

Ryan Gosling was born in a little shearling jacket probably - Skeleton Dee (@deevseverything) October 9, 2017

Has anybody seen this new movie about Ryan Gosling and his cool jacket? Very visually striking. - owen corrigan (@owencorrigan2) October 8, 2017