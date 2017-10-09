U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
KyrgyzstanQ&A: Kyrgyzstan's President on Democracy, Islam, and Being Friends with Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin receives Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev in Moscow
weatherA Weakened Nate Brings Rain and Wind to the U.S. East Coast
Hurricane Nate Slams Into U.S. Gulf Coast
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
las vegas shootingJason Aldean Returns to Las Vegas and Visits Survivors After Mass Shooting
Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival - Day 3
U.S.

Nobel Prize in Economics Awarded to Nudge Co-Author Richard Thaler

Associated Press,TIME Staff
Updated: 6:19 AM ET | Originally published: 6:14 AM ET

The Nobel economics prize has been awarded to Richard Thaler of the University of Chicago for his contributions to behavioral economics.

The 9-million-kronor ($1.1-million) prize was awarded to the academic for his "understanding the psychology of economics," Swedish Academy of Sciences secretary Goeran Hansson said Monday. The Nobel committee said Thaler's work shows how human traits affect individual decisions as well as market outcomes.

Thaler, 72, "is a pioneer in behavioral economics, a research field in which insights from psychological research are applied to economic decision making," a background paper from the academy said. That "incorporates more realistic analysis of how people think and behave when making economic decisions," it said.

With Cass R. Sunnstein, Thaler wrote the highly-cited 2008 book Nudge, which set out a defense of so-called “libertarian paternalism,” by which institutions can “nudge” individuals to influence their behavior without limiting their fundamental freedoms.

The economics prize is something of an outlier — Alfred Nobel's will didn't call for its establishment and it honors a science that many doubt is a science at all.

The Sveriges Riksbank (Swedish National Bank) Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel was first awarded in 1969, nearly seven decades after the series of prestigious prizes that Nobel called for. Despite its provenance and carefully laborious name, it is broadly considered an equal to the other Nobel and the winner attends the famed presentation banquet.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME