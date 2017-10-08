mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
White HouseVice President Mike Pence Leaves Football Game After Players Kneel During National Anthem
Dia 1 juego olimpico, Voleibol, RIO 2016
CongressOutgoing Senator Calls White House an ‘Adult Day Care Center’ After Trump Twitter Attack
Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump stands next to Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) during a campaign event at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts on July 5, 2016 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
SportsAmerican Wins Chicago Marathon for the First Time Since 2002
2017 Bank of America Chicago Marathon
movies

Blade Runner 2049 Can’t Replicate the Original's Appeal

Jack Coyle / AP
3:38 PM ET

(NEW YORK) — "Blade Runner 2049" opened surprisingly weakly at the North American box office, debuting with an estimated $31.5 million.

That's a disappointing start for a highly touted, well-reviewed sequel that cost at least $155 million to make. Warner Bros. and Sony Pictures, which collaborated on the Alcon Entertainment production, had targeted closer to a $50 million opening.

The problem "Blade runner 2049" ran into is clear from opening-weekend data. The audience was overwhelmingly male and over the age of 25. "Blade Runner 2049," starring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford, failed to pull in moviegoers beyond fans of the 1982 original.

The Kate Winslet-Idris Elba adventure romance "The Mountain Between Us" debuted in second with $10.1 million. The horror hit "It" followed in third with $9.7 million in its fifth week.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME