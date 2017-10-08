Blade Runner 2049 Can’t Replicate the Original's Appeal

(NEW YORK) — "Blade Runner 2049" opened surprisingly weakly at the North American box office, debuting with an estimated $31.5 million.

That's a disappointing start for a highly touted, well-reviewed sequel that cost at least $155 million to make. Warner Bros. and Sony Pictures, which collaborated on the Alcon Entertainment production, had targeted closer to a $50 million opening.

The problem "Blade runner 2049" ran into is clear from opening-weekend data. The audience was overwhelmingly male and over the age of 25. "Blade Runner 2049," starring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford , failed to pull in moviegoers beyond fans of the 1982 original.

The Kate Winslet-Idris Elba adventure romance "The Mountain Between Us" debuted in second with $10.1 million. The horror hit "It" followed in third with $9.7 million in its fifth week.