Superman (Kind of) Returns in New Justice League Trailer

In a world without Superman, DC's superheroes are preparing for battle as terrorism and alien invasions engulf the globe.

The new trailer for the much-anticipated Justice League , set to a cover of David Bowie's "Heroes," shows the DC universe's favorite heroes uniting to fight evil. Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Batman (Ben Affleck), The Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) must join forces to battle a common enemy — a tactic movie fans have seen before with The Avengers in the Marvel universe.

In its opening sequence, the Justice League shows an emotional scene with Lois Lane (Amy Adams) as she dreams about Superman (Henry Cavill) proposing to her as newspaper headlines read "World Without Hope."

But it also gives a look at the action set to come, with intense battle scenes and teamwork between the DC superheroes, with scenes of Wonder Woman and Batman leading a battle against the film's main villain, Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds).

As Entertainment Weekly notes , the new trailer can give fans a sense of Joss Whedon's take on the upcoming film, which he took over directing several months ago.

Justice League is coming to theaters later this year after the massively successful Wonder Woman , which broke several box office records this summer and gave rise to a dedicated fan base.

Justice League will open in theaters Nov. 17.