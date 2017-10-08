mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
PennsylvaniaMom Rescues Baby Seconds Before Train Hits Car
train tracks
VirginiaWhite Nationalists Carrying Torches Descend on Charlottesville Again
Violent Clashes Erupt at "Unite The Right" Rally In Charlottesville
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CrimeMan Who Tortured Girlfriend's Autistic Son Gets 65-Year Prison Sentence
Gavel on sounding block
movies

Superman (Kind of) Returns in New Justice League Trailer

Jennifer Calfas
12:30 PM ET

In a world without Superman, DC's superheroes are preparing for battle as terrorism and alien invasions engulf the globe.

The new trailer for the much-anticipated Justice League, set to a cover of David Bowie's "Heroes," shows the DC universe's favorite heroes uniting to fight evil. Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Batman (Ben Affleck), The Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) must join forces to battle a common enemy — a tactic movie fans have seen before with The Avengers in the Marvel universe.

In its opening sequence, the Justice League shows an emotional scene with Lois Lane (Amy Adams) as she dreams about Superman (Henry Cavill) proposing to her as newspaper headlines read "World Without Hope."

But it also gives a look at the action set to come, with intense battle scenes and teamwork between the DC superheroes, with scenes of Wonder Woman and Batman leading a battle against the film's main villain, Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds).

As Entertainment Weekly notes, the new trailer can give fans a sense of Joss Whedon's take on the upcoming film, which he took over directing several months ago.

Justice League is coming to theaters later this year after the massively successful Wonder Woman, which broke several box office records this summer and gave rise to a dedicated fan base.

Justice League will open in theaters Nov. 17.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME