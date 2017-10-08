U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
VirginiaWhite Nationalists Carrying Torches Descend on Charlottesville Again
Violent Clashes Erupt at "Unite The Right" Rally In Charlottesville
CrimeMan Who Tortured Girlfriend's Autistic Son Gets 65-Year Prison Sentence
Gavel on sounding block
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CrimeMurder Trial Set to Begin for Teen Who Was Burned Alive and Left to Die
Mississippi-Burning Death
train tracks
Luke Sharrett—Getty Images
Pennsylvania

Mom Rescues Baby Seconds Before Train Hits Car

Associated Press
11:06 AM ET

(OKLAHOMA, Pa.) — State police say a mother pulled an infant from her sport utility vehicle seconds before a train struck it after an accident left two vehicles on the tracks in western Pennsylvania.

Police said a woman crossing an intersection in the borough of Oklahoma failed to yield the right of way and was hit by another SUV just after 1 p.m. Saturday.

Both vehicles became disabled on the Norfolk Southern tracks. Several witnesses were able to push the second SUV off.

Police in Westmoreland County said the mother "was able to free her infant child from the rear of the (first) vehicle within seconds of the train impacting her vehicle."

Police said she and the infant sustained moderate injuries, as did the other driver. Multiple traffic violations are to be filed.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME