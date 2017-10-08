U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
PennsylvaniaMom Rescues Baby Seconds Before Train Hits Car
train tracks
VirginiaWhite Nationalists Carrying Torches Descend on Charlottesville Again
Violent Clashes Erupt at "Unite The Right" Rally In Charlottesville
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CrimeMurder Trial Set to Begin for Teen Who Was Burned Alive and Left to Die
Mississippi-Burning Death
Gavel on sounding block
brown gavel and open book on a wooden table of the law in the courtroom serggn—Getty Images/iStockphoto
Crime

Man Who Tortured Girlfriend's Autistic Son Gets 65-Year Prison Sentence

Associated Press
10:16 AM ET

(SEATTLE) — A man convicted of torturing his girlfriend's son by forcing him to take ice baths, wrapping his head in duct tape and rubbing cayenne pepper into his eyes was sentenced to 65 years in prison for his murder.

Matthew Christenson was sentenced Friday in the 2014 death of 18-year-old Otto Smith, who had autism.

The 45-year-old Christenson was convicted in August of second-degree murder, homicide by abuse and other charges. He was also found guilty of abusing Smith's younger brother.

Superior Court Judge Chad Allred agreed to the 65-year sentence that prosecutors had recommended. It was far above the standard range of 30 to 41 years.

Related

Mississippi-Burning Death
CrimeMurder Trial Set to Begin for Teen Who Was Burned Alive and Left to Die
Crime
Murder Trial Set to Begin for Teen Who Was Burned Alive and Left to Die

"Otto was a loving, kind, gentle little boy in a young man's body," senior deputy prosecutor Ben Santos said in court. "Everyone was drawn to him. He was loved, and this man took him away. And not only did he take him away, he made his last days his worst, and he destroyed many lives along the way."

Authorities said Christenson beat Smith and his younger teenage brother, made them take hourslong ice baths, sprinkled cayenne pepper into their eyes and zapped Smith with a stun gun. Smith had to wear garbage bags as diapers, and his brother had to sleep in the bathroom, authorities said.

Smith died in April 2014. Authorities said Christenson forced Smith to take an ice bath, then bound his hands and feet, gagged him with a sock and wrapped his head in layers of duct tape, causing his death. Smith's mother, Pascia Backman, found her son underneath a chair while Christenson sat nearby, drinking beer and smoking marijuana, authorities said.

Smith's death was initially ruled natural because Christenson and Backman told authorities he died in his sleep. But months later, Backman told a social worker that Christensen had killed her son and she had helped cover it up, authorities said.

Backman, a former special education teacher, pleaded guilty in November 2015 to rendering criminal assistance and was ordered to undergo mental health and substance abuse treatment.

Smith's relatives testified to the torments the brothers faced under Christenson. They said he forced hours of exercise on them, restricted their meals, made them take hourslong ice baths and beat Smith with a toy keyboard he loved.

"Imagine being a person with severe autism and developmental disabilities, already locked into a prison of your own mind; then to be beaten, abused, made to wear garbage sacks, beaten with your own toys," said Bill Carroll, an uncle of Smith's. "Everything you enjoyed was used to torture you."

Christenson's lawyer tried to dispute Backman's credibility, telling the jury that she changed her story. Christenson has said that he is innocent and that he is appealing his convictions.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME