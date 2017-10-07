U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
CrimeWarrant: Man Threw Bag With Infant's Body Into Reservoir
A police crime scene tape close-up
CrimeMan Lived With Decomposing Bodies of His Mom and Twin Brother for a Year
Colorful lights on top of a police vehicle
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
U.S.Lisa Bloom Resigns as Lawyer for Embattled Movie Mogul Harvey Weinstein
Tech And Media Elites Attend Allen And Company Annual Meetings In Idaho
Jerry Brown Holds News Conference Day After Election
California Governor-elect Jerry Brown speaks during a press conference at his campaign headquarters on November 3, 2010 in Oakland, California. Brown secured his second Governorship by defeating Republican challenger Meg Whitman with nearly 54% of the votes despite the record setting $160 million spent on her campaign.  Photo by David Paul Morris–Getty
California

California Lowers the Penalty for Knowingly Exposing Someone to HIV

Lisa Marie Segarra
5:42 PM ET

California Governor Jerry Brown signed a bill Friday that would make knowingly exposing someone to HIV a misdemeanor instead of a felony.

The law, SB 239, removes penalties that previously required someone convicted of the crime — defined as exposing someone to HIV through unprotected sexual activity if the infected person knew of their HIV-positive status at the time — to serve 3, 5 or 8 years in state prison, Fox affiliate KMPH reported.

The new law will also include those who donate blood without disclosing their HIV status to the blood bank, the LA Times noted.

Co-authors of the bill Sen. Scott Wiener and Assemblyman Todd Gloria said that people with HIV now live longer lives and can have very low chances of transmitting the virus because of advances in medicine, the Times reported.

"Today California took a major step toward treating HIV as a public health issue, instead of treating people living with HIV as criminals," Wiener said in a statement to the Times, adding that under current law, some people might avoid being tested for HIV in order to avoid prosecution.

HIV is the only communicable disease whose exposure is considered a felony under current California law, according to the report.

Supporters of the bill told the Times that previous cases were prosecuted where there was no physical contact involved and that sex workers are disproportionately charged, even in cases where the virus was not transmitted.

But those against the bill argue that it could put others at risk.

"I’m of the mind that if you purposefully inflict another with a disease that alters their lifestyle the rest of their life, puts them on a regimen of medications to maintain any kind of normalcy, it should be a felony," Republican Sen. Joel Anderson of Alpine, who voted against the bill, said, according to the Times. "It’s absolutely crazy to me that we should go light on this."

The new law makes it illegal to intentionally transmit any infectious or communicable disease with the penalty reduced to a maximum of 6 months in a county jail.

Anderson proposed extending the higher penalties to all infectious diseases, not just HIV, the Times reported.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME