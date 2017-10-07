U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
U.S.Lisa Bloom Resigns as Lawyer for Embattled Movie Mogul Harvey Weinstein
Tech And Media Elites Attend Allen And Company Annual Meetings In Idaho
celebrityRapper Nelly Has Been Arrested After Woman Says He Raped Her
Ottawa Bluesfest
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CrimeMedical Examiner: Teen Found Dead in Hotel Freezer Wasn't Murdered
Teen from Chicago found dead in walk-in freezer at hotel
Trump Remarks on Obamacare
President Donald J. Trump makes a statement on health care at The White House on July 24, 2017. Chris Kleponis—picture-alliance/dpa/AP
Health Care

Donald Trump Tries to Revive Talks in Bid for 'Great' Health Care Law

Ken Thomas / AP
2:43 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — Trying to revive health care talks, President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday that he had spoken to the Senate's Democratic leader to gauge whether the minority party was interested in helping pass "great" health legislation.

The answer back: Democrats are willing to hear his ideas, but scrapping the Obama health law is a nonstarter.

Related

US-POLITICS-MILITARY-TRUMP
Health CareThe Trump Administration Just Rolled Back the Birth Control Mandate. Here's What That Means
Health Care
The Trump Administration Just Rolled Back the Birth Control Mandate. Here's What That Means

Trump's latest overture to Democrats follows GOP failures so far to fulfill their yearslong promise to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act despite controlling the White House and Congress since January.

The president tweeted that he called New York Sen. Chuck Schumer on Friday to discuss the 2010 law, which Trump said "is badly broken, big premiums. Who knows!" Trump said he wanted "to see if the Dems want to do a great HealthCare Bill."

Schumer said through a spokesman Saturday that Trump "wanted to make another run at repeal and replace and I told the president that's off the table." Schumer said if Trump "wants to work together to improve the existing health care system, we Democrats are open to his suggestions."

Trump has suggested before that he would be open to negotiating with Democrats on health care, but there have been no clear signs of a compromise between Republicans who have sought to scrap former President Barack Obama's law and Democrats who want to protect it.

Schumer said a starting point could be negotiations led by Sens. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., and Patty Murray, D-Wash., who have been discussing a limited bipartisan deal to stabilize state-level markets for individual health insurance policies. People covered under the health law represent about half of those who purchase individual policies.

Trump irritated GOP leaders in Congress when he reached a deal with Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on a spending bill and the debt ceiling. The president has referred to those two Democrats as "Chuck and Nancy."

Related

U.S. Capitol Police drag a blind protester out of a Senate Finance Committee hearing about the proposed Graham-Cassidy Healthcare Bill in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 25, 2017 in Washington, DC. Demonstrators disrupted the hearing to protest the legislation.
Health CareLatest GOP Obamacare Repeal Would Reduce Insurance Coverage for 'Millions'
Health Care
Latest GOP Obamacare Repeal Would Reduce Insurance Coverage for 'Millions'

But the Trump administration announced Friday that it would allow more employers to opt out of no-cost birth control to women by claiming religious or moral objections. The move was one more attempt to roll back Obama's health overhaul, prompting Democrats to question whether Trump is committed to avoiding sabotaging the law.

Trump floated the potential talks as he approved an emergency declaration for a large part of Louisiana and ordered federal assistance for the state as Hurricane Nate approached the central Gulf of Mexico.

The president was also headlining a fundraiser on Saturday night in Greensboro, North Carolina, to benefit his Trump Victory joint fundraising committee with the Republican National Committee. The event was expected to raise $2 million, with donors paying up to $35,000 per couple to serve as co-hosts.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME