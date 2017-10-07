Updated: 10:54 AM ET | Originally published: 10:32 AM ET

Britain police cars at the scene near the Natural History Museum in London after a car struck pedestrians on Oct. 7, 2017 Kirsty Wigglesworth—AP

London police they are responding to reports of a car striking pedestrians near the Natural History Museum on Saturday, and "a number" of people are believed to be injured.

A man has been detained at the scene on Exhibition Road in South Kensington, according to Metropolitan Police .

The crash happened at 2:20 p.m. on a day when the central London museum is usually teeming with pedestrians including international tourists. Photographs showed a dented silver car and a man being pinned to the ground outside the museum.

Shopkeepers in the immediate area were told to evacuate and police established a large security cordon around the area minutes after the incident.

Incident in Exhibition Road, near Albert Museum https://t.co/DSZBtD7xQd pic.twitter.com/AHwFKYkHzS - Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) October 7, 2017

Police said they are trying to establish the circumstances and motive and that more details would be released later.

We will release more information when we can - our information must be accurate. #ExhibitionRoad #SouthKensington - Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) October 7, 2017

There was no immediate statement on the number or severity of the injuries.

The Natural History Museum tweeted that there had been a "serious incident" outside the museum, which is located near the world famous Victoria and Albert Museum and other attractions.

There’s been a serious incident outside the Museum. We are working w/ @metpoliceuk and will provide an update when we have more information - NaturalHistoryMuseum (@NHM_London) October 7, 2017

Downing Street said British Prime Minister Theresa May was being briefed on the incident.

London's official terrorist threat level has been set at "severe," indicating an attack is highly likely.

There have been a series of terror attacks on London and Manchester this year, including vehicle attacks on pedestrians at Westminster Bridge and London Bridge.