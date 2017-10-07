Updated: 10:35 AM ET | Originally published: 10:32 AM ET

London police they are responding to reports of a car striking pedestrians near the Natural History Museum on Saturday, and "a number" of people are believed to be injured.

A man has been detained at the scene on Exhibition Road in South Kensington, according to Metropolitan Police .

The crash happened at 2:20 p.m. on a day when the central London museum is usually teeming with pedestrians including international tourists. Photographs showed a dented silver car and a man being pinned to the ground outside the museum.

Incident in Exhibition Road, near Albert Museum https://t.co/DSZBtD7xQd pic.twitter.com/AHwFKYkHzS - Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) October 7, 2017

Police said they are trying to establish the circumstances and motive and that more details would be released later.

We will release more information when we can - our information must be accurate. #ExhibitionRoad #SouthKensington - Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) October 7, 2017

There was no immediate statement on the number or severity of the injuries.

London's official terrorist threat level has been set at "severe," indicating an attack is highly likely.