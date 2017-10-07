London police they are responding to reports of a car striking pedestrians near the Natural History Museum on Saturday, and "a number" of people are believed to be injured.
A man has been detained at the scene on Exhibition Road in South Kensington, according to Metropolitan Police.
The crash happened at 2:20 p.m. on a day when the central London museum is usually teeming with pedestrians including international tourists. Photographs showed a dented silver car and a man being pinned to the ground outside the museum.
Police said they are trying to establish the circumstances and motive and that more details would be released later.
There was no immediate statement on the number or severity of the injuries.
London's official terrorist threat level has been set at "severe," indicating an attack is highly likely.