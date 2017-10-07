U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
HurricanesThis Is Where Hurricane Nate Is Right Now
Operations At the National Hurricane Center
londonCar Strikes Pedestrians Outside of London Museum
Britain Car Hits Pedestrians
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TelevisionDonald Trump: 'Unfunny' Late-Night Hosts Should Give Republicans 'Equal Time'
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 2
Teen from Chicago found dead in walk-in freezer at hotel
Tereasa Martin, mother of Kenneka Jenkins, is comforted by her boyfriend as she speaks about her daughter's death outside her home on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Chicago, Ill.  Photograph by Alyssa Pointer—Chicago Tribune/TNS via Getty
Crime

Medical Examiner: Teen Found Dead in Hotel Freezer Wasn't Murdered

Associated Press
12:21 PM ET

(CHICAGO) — An autopsy has determined that a 19-year-old woman whose body was found inside a suburban Chicago hotel freezer died of hypothermia from exposure to cold conditions.

Kenneka Jenkins' body was found Sept. 10 in a walk-in freezer at the Crowne Plaza Chicago O'Hare Hotel in Rosemont. Jenkins had left her Chicago home to attend a party at the hotel. She was found about 24 hours after relatives contacted the hotel and police to report her missing.

Surveillance videos released by police days later show Jenkins, alone, wandering through a kitchen area near the freezer.

The Cook County medical examiner's office says toxicology tests found alcohol, caffeine and an epilepsy/migraine medication in Jenkins' system.

The medical examiner concluded her death was an accident.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME