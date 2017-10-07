THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0327 -- Pictured: (l-r) Donald Trump during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on September 11, 2015

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0327 -- Pictured: (l-r) Donald Trump during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on September 11, 2015 NBC—NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

President Donald Trump wants "anti-Trump" late-night television hosts to give Republicans "equal" screen time on their shows.

"Late Night host [sic] are dealing with the Democrats for their very 'unfunny' & repetitive material, always anti-Trump!" the President tweeted Saturday morning. "Should we get Equal Time?"

"More and more people are suggesting that Republicans (and me) should be given Equal Time on T.V. when you look at the one-sided coverage?" Trump added in a second tweet.

Late Night host are dealing with the Democrats for their very 'unfunny' & repetitive material, always anti-Trump! Should we get Equal Time? - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2017

More and more people are suggesting that Republicans (and me) should be given Equal Time on T.V. when you look at the one-sided coverage? - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2017

Late Night host Seth Meyers fired back a reply not long after Trump's tweets, writing: "We'd love to have you! Studio located at 15 Penguin Avenue, Antarctica."

We'd love to have you! Studio located at 15 Penguin Avenue, Antarctica. https://t.co/2MyQTYwecZ - Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) October 7, 2017

Meyers, along with fellow hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, have used Trump as fodder for jokes throughout his campaign and presidency, at times outright denouncing him for his comments and actions.

NBC's Jimmy Fallon was criticized for entertaining Trump during the campaign by playfully rubbing the future President's hair on his show in what many considered to be a "softball interview" with no hard-hitting questions.

Since then, he has toughened up on the President, a stance that was noticeable in the wake of August's white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.

"The fact that it took the president two days to come out and clearly denounce racists and white supremacists is shameful," Fallon said during the Tonight Show 's opening monologue.