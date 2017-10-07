mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Television

Donald Trump: 'Unfunny' Late-Night Hosts Should Give Republicans 'Equal Time'

Aric Jenkins
10:11 AM ET

President Donald Trump wants "anti-Trump" late-night television hosts to give Republicans "equal" screen time on their shows.

"Late Night host [sic] are dealing with the Democrats for their very 'unfunny' & repetitive material, always anti-Trump!" the President tweeted Saturday morning. "Should we get Equal Time?"

"More and more people are suggesting that Republicans (and me) should be given Equal Time on T.V. when you look at the one-sided coverage?" Trump added in a second tweet.

Late Night host Seth Meyers fired back a reply not long after Trump's tweets, writing: "We'd love to have you! Studio located at 15 Penguin Avenue, Antarctica."

Meyers, along with fellow hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, have used Trump as fodder for jokes throughout his campaign and presidency, at times outright denouncing him for his comments and actions.

NBC's Jimmy Fallon was criticized for entertaining Trump during the campaign by playfully rubbing the future President's hair on his show in what many considered to be a "softball interview" with no hard-hitting questions.

Since then, he has toughened up on the President, a stance that was noticeable in the wake of August's white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.

"The fact that it took the president two days to come out and clearly denounce racists and white supremacists is shameful," Fallon said during the Tonight Show's opening monologue.

