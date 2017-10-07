U.S.
Troops march past a large American flag
Troops march at the Army base in Fort Jackson, S.C. in 2007. Two soldiers are dead and six are hurt after a military vehicle struck them while they were in formation at the Army base on Oct. 6, 2017 Paul J. Richards—AFP/Getty Images
South Carolina

2 U.S. Soldiers Are Dead After 'Tragic Accident' at South Carolina Army Base

Associated Press
9:29 AM ET

(FORT JACKSON, S.C.) — Military officials say two soldiers are dead and six are hurt after a military vehicle struck them while they were in formation at an Army base in South Carolina.

Fort Jackson officials say two of the six soldiers injured Friday afternoon were in critical condition and all of the soldiers hurt were taken to a hospital off the base near Columbia.

The statement from Fort Jackson called the incident a "tragic accident," but did not give details about where the wreck happened or the type of vehicle involved.

Fort Jackson says the names of the soldiers killed will be released after families are notified.

The Army says it has started a thorough investigation.

Fort Jackson is the Army's largest training instillation, with more than 50,000 recruits assigned there each year.

