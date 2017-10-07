U.S.
Operations At the National Hurricane Center
The command center at the National Weather Service's National Hurricane Center at Florida International University is seen in Miami, Florida, U.S., on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2011. Nate weakened as the storm moved over Mexico with heavy rains and has been downgraded to a post-tropical system, the National Hurricane Center said.  Photograph by Mark Elias/Bloomberg/Getty
Hurricanes

This Is Where Hurricane Nate Is Right Now

Lisa Marie Segarra
11:13 AM ET

Hurricane Nate, the latest storm to form in the Atlantic amid an already devastating hurricane season, is projected to make landfall on the central Gulf Coast as a Category 2 hurricane this weekend.

As of 10 a.m. E.T. Saturday, Hurricane Nate is in the Gulf of Mexico after strengthening from a tropical storm Friday night, according to the National Hurricane Center. The maximum sustained winds of the storm have reached nearly 90 mph with higher gusts, according to the center's latest Hurricane Nate public advisory.

The NHC shows Hurricane Nate's path hitting Louisiana at around 1 a.m. E.T. Sunday. The same area was also hit in 2005, when Hurricane Katrina left more than 1,800 people dead and $100 billion in damages.

A hurricane warning is in effect from Grand Isle Louisiana to the Alabama Florida border, the NHC says, and tropical storm warnings are in effect for areas surrounding the coasts of Louisiana and the Florida panhandle.

After making landfall, the NHC expects that Hurricane Nate will weaken back to tropical storm.

