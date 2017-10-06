LightBox
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
New York3 Men Charged in Foiled ISIS Terror Plot on New York City
Times Square in New York City.
awardsThe Long Nuclear History Behind the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize
Nuclear Explosion at Trinity Site
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
NevadaCops Investigating Las Vegas Shooting Turn to the Public for Help: 'We Have Looked at Literally Everything'
Joe Lombardo
film

After the Crash: How Photography Healed a Mind

Andrew Katz
6:21 PM ET

Jared Moossy can’t remember the first three months after he emerged from the coma. The Austin-based filmmaker, then 35, was critically injured in a motorcycle crash about two years ago. He was riding at about 70 mph before the head-on collision, with a sedan steered by a drunk-driver. He technically died twice that day, in the ambulance on the way to the hospital, but lived into the next one, then next one, and so on. From the six months that followed, he can remember moments—things like color and shape and form. Walking without a cane for the first time, the color and texture of the ground, being excited. On his wedding day that December, he could remember putting on his pants, incorrectly buttoning his shirt, wearing boots. He can remember his wife-turned-caretaker, Claudia Billy Baca, packing his lunch and helping him walk, pushing him to go to rehab classes and driving him there. But specific memories, not so much, “and that’s the biggest thing.”

Related

WHITNEY. "CAN I BE ME
film4 Things We Learned From the New Documentary About Whitney Houston
film
4 Things We Learned From the New Documentary About Whitney Houston

In an instant his life had separated into "before" and "after." Prior to impact, he traveled frequently, and often to war. He considers each photograph as “a journal entry.” After years on the road, on his motorcycle, he had tens of thousands of entries. After impact, as he recovered from physical injuries, he sought out a way to heal the mental ones, too. “I can remember saying it all the time,” he recalls: “There’s a light at the end of the tunnel. Go towards the light.”

That light was photography. At one point in mid-2016, when Moossy and Baca were in their kitchen, he asked her if a longtime friend had gotten married. They had attended the ceremony. “Before.” She said yes. He opened Instagram and found a photo. It triggered a memory: not every detail, but a lot of the trip. So he waded into his archive: a close look back at his travels, professional career and personal life. “Every case is different and every injury and brain is different,” he says. But "it started refreshing things."

Moossy tries to rationalize it all. “It’s really scary and weird to know that there’s not just a day, but a huge chunk of my life, that I will never know.” At the same time, “I’m happy that I don’t because it helped me heal.” That's what makes him "A Lucky Man," the namesake of the new documentary by Reel Peak Films about the powerful role of photography during his recovery. Beyond a tale of recovery, it chronicles his love story with Baca. “If it wasn’t for her, I’d be dead. If it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t have healed the way I did,” he says. “I asked her to spend my life with me and there’s a reason why.”

The idea behind the project started as a thank-you note. Moossy wanted to send out a note of appreciation to all those who had supported him. A short video, a minute or so. “I wanted people to visually see that I was getting better,” he says, “as opposed to an email.” In 2016, after a conversation with filmmaker Shaul Schwarz and TIME director of photography Kira Pollack, Moossy and Baca welcomed Schwarz and cinematographer Christina Clusiau into their home. He didn’t pick up a camera then, and over the next few months took time to understand what his involvement should be: how to balance subject, shooter and director?

And so began the search for Jared. ““I went on this search for myself, which is something that I realized I had been doing for a year and a half,” he says “Me understanding that I am not who I was.”

Jared Moossy is a filmmaker based in Austin, Texas. Follow him on Instagram @jaredmoossy.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME