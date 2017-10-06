U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
CrimeMan Cleared of Killing His 2-Year-Old Daughter After His 7-Year-Old Son Confesses
Police Lights and Sirens Law Enforcements
EnvironmentJane Goodall: 'We Don’t Have Unlimited Time' to Save the Planet
jane goodall climate change
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
heart healthHow Working Too Much Can Actually Kill You
Stressed Employee
Puerto Rico

A Doomsday Prepper Donated His Entire Food Supply to Puerto Rico

Associated Press
4:11 PM ET

(MEDFORD, N.J.) — A New Jersey man who spent decades preparing his home for doomsday is donating all of his stored food to families affected by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

Joseph Badame says he was prepared to lose his supplies anyway after the bank foreclosed on his Medford home.

The 74-year-old says he found a new use for the food after meeting a couple at an estate sale last month raising money to send to their family in Puerto Rico.

Related

Viva Broadway Special Event
Music'These Are Just Not Ordinary Times:' Lin-Manuel Miranda on the Making of His New Song for Puerto Rico
Music
'These Are Just Not Ordinary Times:' Lin-Manuel Miranda on the Making of His New Song for Puerto Rico

Victoria Martinez-Barber and her husband, Anthony Barber, say their family was left homeless and hungry after the hurricane struck late September.

Now, Badame is sending barrels of food that can sustain 84 people for four months.

Martinez-Barber says her family in Puerto Rico will share the food with anyone they can.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME