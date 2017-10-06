Today Is the Last Day You Can Apply to Work for Barack Obama

Barack Obama might not be in the Oval Office anymore, but that doesn't mean that he's not still working to help the public. The former president is continuing his work in politics by helping to mentor the next generation of leaders through his Obama Foundation Fellows program.

The two-year program is geared towards "civic innovators from around the world" who are working to help their communities through fresh and creative methods. While the application opened on September 6th, Obama took to his Instagram on Thursday to remind his followers that the final day for applications is today — October 6.

"When I left office, I told you all that the single most important thing I could do would be to help prepare the next generation of leaders to take their own crack at changing the world," he wrote in his Insta caption.

The application is available on the Obama Foundation's website .