weather

Track the Path of Tropical Storm Nate as It Heads Toward the U.S. Gulf Coast

Kate Samuelson,Pratheek Rebala
3:12 PM ET

Tropical Storm Nate, which has already been blamed for at least 22 deaths in Central America, is on track to hit the U.S. Gulf Coast as a hurricane over the weekend.

Nate's center is expected to move across the Caribbean Sea on Friday and into the Gulf of Mexico Friday night, according to the National Hurricane Center. Nate is then projected to move near or over the Gulf Coast on Saturday or Sunday, with New Orleans in its path, the NHC said.

Officials have already declared a state of emergency in Louisiana, as meteorologists predict Tropical Storm Nate will strengthen into Hurricane Nate before it arrives.

Click or tap the arrows in the hurricane map below to follow Tropical Storm Nate's path as tracked by the National Hurricane Center.

The arrival of Tropical Storm Nate follows back-to-back disasters wrought by hurricanes flattening islands in the Caribbean and parts of the U.S. mainland this year. The NHC said that September 2017 was the most active month on record for tropical systems in the Atlantic Basin.

Follow TIME