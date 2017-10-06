AIM Is Officially Signing Off Forever. The Internet Instantly Had So Many Hilarious Feelings.

An AOL Inc. Instant Messenger inflatable logo sits on display in the company's headquarters in New York, U.S., on Monday, Feb. 7, 2011. AOL agreed to buy the Huffington Post for $315 million as the internet company spun off from Time Warner Inc. increases its investments in online content to help revive growth in advertising revenue. Photographer: Jin Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images

An AOL Inc. Instant Messenger inflatable logo sits on display in the company's headquarters in New York, U.S., on Monday, Feb. 7, 2011. AOL agreed to buy the Huffington Post for $315 million as the internet company spun off from Time Warner Inc. increases its investments in online content to help revive growth in advertising revenue. Photographer: Jin Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images

Your childhood is over.

AIM — AOL's instant messaging service, which predated today's Facebook Messenger , Snapchat, iMessage, Slack and so many other forms of chat — is officially shutting down and signing off forever on December 15, it announced Friday, after 20 years in operation.

A generation of internet users were introduced to the concept of socializing through a (desktop) screen thanks to AIM, with its iconic "Buddy List," emo, song-lyric-laden away messages, and a minimalist profile page that let kids (and adults) craft a virtual persona full of inside jokes and Comic Sans font use. AIM was also a great place to develop a chill relationship with your middle school crush, who you could casually hit with a "Sup?" in the after-school hours.

Of course, the internet is not letting AIM die in silence. No, people are really letting their feelings out about this ending era. From the memorable sounds the app played to the screen names that defined identities to the now-ubiquitous online shorthand that it spawned (g2g! idk! brb! nm, jc! LOL), here's how AIM is getting memorialized.

RIP AIM. honor this somber day by opening a door and shutting it and opening it again and shutting it till your crush pays attention to you - Julia Reinstein (@juliareinstein) October 6, 2017

Damn. RIP AIM, you were there when I was just learning to internet. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/p7jVWwTVOI - Jaime Ramirez (@sakelfc) October 6, 2017

RIP AIM: I will miss putting up passive aggressive away messages about people I hated but didn't want to confront in person. - Jennifer Nicole (@faintestofheart) October 6, 2017

'RIP AIM'

I will miss your modem dial-up noise

..I have to go now

there **sniff** something in my eye pic.twitter.com/clTavk5mmH - Cornelius Moore (@CMooreHere) October 6, 2017

~*~*dOn't CRy bECausE iT's over, SMiLe bEcaUSe it haPpeNEd*~*~



RIP, AIM. You were the best.https://t.co/94dr74gSv4 pic.twitter.com/SnewaB2reT - Nate (@BarstoolNate) October 6, 2017

*~*~LiFe'S nOt AbOuT tHe BrEaThS wE tAkE, bUt ThE mOmEnTs ThAt TaKe OuR bReAtH aWaY ~*~* g2g bye.



RIP AIM pic.twitter.com/2MNSzIVeHa - MichaeliaB. (@TheMixedOne24) October 6, 2017

RIP, AIM. Thanks for being useful in talking to people I was too afraid to talk to in person. - Mark K (@cultofbednar) October 6, 2017