This is a company-wide memo from Time Inc CEO Rich Battista and Chief Content Officer Alan Murray.

We are thrilled to share the news that the TIME and PBS special A Year in Space has won the 2017 News & Documentary Emmy Award in the Outstanding Science and Technology Documentary category.

The one-hour first installment of a two-part series aired in March 2016 on PBS and is adapted from TIME’s original digital video series about astronaut Scott Kelly, whose 12-month stay on the International Space Station tested human limits for space travel and laid the groundwork for a manned mission to Mars. The second installment, Beyond a Year in Space , airs in November on PBS.

The 38th annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards were announced last night in New York. Other nominees in the Outstanding Science and Technology Documentary category were: HBO Documentary Films’ Ebola: The Doctor’s Story ; Netflix’s Into the Inferno and My Beautiful Broken Brain and PBS’s NOVA: Great Human Odyssey .

A Year in Space shows the incredible momentum of Time Inc. Studios and how our innovative ideas can turn into expansive and award-winning enterprises. The original yearlong, Primetime Emmy-nominated digital series of A Year in Space launched in 2015 on TIME.com .

We'd like to recognize Time Inc.’s Ian Orefice, Kira Pollack, Jonathan Woods and Jeffrey Kluger for the win and their outstanding work on A Year in Space . Thanks to Edward Felsenthal and Nancy Gibbs for their support of this project. We congratulate Mike Beck, Jon Halperin, Shaul Schwarz, Mark Mannucci and Bill Margol , who are all winners of this Emmy, as well.

Congratulations to everyone who contributed to this exciting Emmy win for A Year in Space .

Rich & Alan