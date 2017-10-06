Politics
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
moviesPottermore Just Dropped Important Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them News. One Name Stands Out.
Eddie Redmayne in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.
viralToday Is the Last Day You Can Apply to Work for Barack Obama
US President Obama leaves after meeting with Congressional Democrats
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
viralAIM Is Officially Signing Off Forever. The Internet Instantly Had So Many Hilarious Feelings.
AOL Buys Huffington Post For $315 Million To Rekindle Ad-Revenue Growth
US-POLITICS-MILITARY-TRUMP
US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with senior military leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House on October 5, 2017 in Washington, DC.  Mandel Ngan—AFP/Getty Images
Health Care

The Trump Administration Just Rolled Back the Birth Control Mandate. Here's What That Means

Aric Jenkins
1:19 PM ET

The Trump Administration rolled back an Obama-era mandate Friday that requires most companies to guarantee free contraceptive coverage for female employees under the Affordable Care Act.

Under the new rules, more employers and insurers can now deny birth control benefits on the grounds of "religious or moral objections."

The new regulations, cosponsored by the Health and Human Services (HHS), Treasury, and Labor departments, could leave many women without access to cost-free contraceptives.

Here's what you need to know:

What exactly are 'religious or moral' objections?

Related

President Trump Participates In Briefing With Senior Military Leaders
Health CareDonald Trump to Allow More Employers to Deny No-Cost Birth Control
Health Care
Donald Trump to Allow More Employers to Deny No-Cost Birth Control

According to HHS, "entities that have sincerely held religious beliefs against providing such services" can object to covering an employee's birth control benefits. Additionally, this exemption includes employers or insurers that have a "moral conviction," even if it is not grounded in religious faith. Under these stipulations, practically any employer can claim one of these objections and be exempt from covering contraceptives, despite the ACA's overall mandate.

Previously, exemptions only applied to churches and houses of worship based on the convictions of their faith. Even non-profit organizations directly associated with religious institutions, such as hospitals or universities, had guaranteed access to birth control without being charged a copayment or deductible. Third-party insurers were required to cover the cost.

Why did the Trump Administration do this?

President Trump vowed to address the birth-control mandate during his campaign, saying he would "make absolutely certain religious orders" would no longer be "bullied by the federal government because of their religious beliefs."

In a statement, the Administration said that it wants to protect the "conscience rights of all Americans." According to the New York Times, the Administration is citing health risks associated with the use of contraceptives, as well as the promotion of "risky sexual behavior" among adolescents.

What happens now?

The Department of Health and Human Services says that the new regulations will go into effect immediately. But it's likely that many organizations will challenge the ruling with litigation.

"This rule is about taking away women’s fundamental health care, plain and simple," Dana Singiser, a top official at the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said in a statement. " If you truly want to reduce the need for abortion, invest in women’s health and preventive care. Instead, this administration is setting up an attack on basic health care. We cannot allow President Trump to roll back the progress women have made over the past century."

The new contraceptive exemptions does not mean that employers will automatically drop birth control benefits.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME