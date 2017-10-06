Today’s Journalism Still Inspires Future Generations

1. Can today’s journalism still inspire future generations?
By Margaret Sullivan in the Columbia Journalism Review
2. Programs taking aim at the multigenerational cycle of poverty are working.
By Dwyer Gunn in Pacific Standard
3. How an assembly-line approach could end preventable blindness in one Indian state.
By Maria Thomas in Quartz
4. In the future, our clothes could be made from methane and clean the air.
By Adele Peters in Fast Company
5. The shorter your sleep, the shorter your life.
By Rachel Cooke in the Guardian
