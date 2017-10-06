Ideas
Five Best Ideas

Today’s Journalism Still Inspires Future Generations

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Can today’s journalism still inspire future generations?

By Margaret Sullivan in the Columbia Journalism Review

2. Programs taking aim at the multigenerational cycle of poverty are working.

By Dwyer Gunn in Pacific Standard

3. How an assembly-line approach could end preventable blindness in one Indian state.

By Maria Thomas in Quartz

4. In the future, our clothes could be made from methane and clean the air.

By Adele Peters in Fast Company

5. The shorter your sleep, the shorter your life.

By Rachel Cooke in the Guardian

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Follow TIME