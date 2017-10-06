Newsfeed
never
food and drink

Burger King Rides Clown Fear Wave to Brutally Troll McDonald's

Ashley Hoffman
10:24 AM ET

Ronald McDonald may be recovering from third-degree burns after Burger King's latest stunt.

The home of the Whopper has made an annual tradition out of trolling and pranking its sworn enemy with the golden arches. This year did not disappoint.

Germany's Burger King released a funny smear campaign video ad about McDonald's that played before the Stephen King clown killer horror flick It for movie theater audiences Wednesday. In an effort to villainize McDonald's, they simply turned that infamous McDonald's "I'm loving it" phrase into "I'm loving IT."

The tongue-in-cheek attack ad ends with an ominous warning. "The moral is: never trust a clown," referencing the fast food rival's mascot. The closer: "Burger King."

Wherever your fast food loyalty lies, Burger King has this art form down. Last year, the fast food chain completely disguised their own New York City location as a McDonald's "ghost" with a sign that read "BOOOO! Just kidding. We flame grill our burgers. Happy Halloween."

Your move, Ron.

Watch below.

© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
