Why Stephen Colbert Thinks 'Bump Stocks' Are a Lot Like Your Bong

In the days after the shooting in Las Vegas that left 59 dead, the gun control conversation has centered on ' bump stocks ,' the accessories found in the possession of the perpetrator after the shooting.

Bump stocks are accessories that effectively allow a semiautomatic rifle to function as an automatic one: you swap out a gun's shoulder rest for a bump stock, which allows the gun to slide back and forth under the kickback of each shot — bouncing against the shooter's trigger finger more times, thus releasing ammunition at a far greater rate.

Stephen Colbert isn't impressed. "It's great for hunting, if you've got seven seconds to kill every animal in the forest," he deadpanned on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday.

He then scoffed at the accessory's legality . "No, it's not a gun — it's just part of a gun," he said. "It's like when your parents find your bong and you tell them, 'hey, there's no weed in there now. Technically, that is a vase. Now if you'll excuse me, I have some Pink Floyd to listen to — can I have my vase back please?'"

