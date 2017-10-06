World
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
tropical stormsWhere Is Tropical Storm Nate Going? Here's Its Path Toward the U.S.
NICARAGUA-TROPICAL STORM-NATE
Nobel Peace PrizeHow the World is Reacting to ICAN Winning the Nobel Peace Prize
ICAN Executive director Beatrice Fihn (L) reacts next to coordinator Daniel Hogstan (R) during a press conference after ICAN won the Nobel Peace Prize on October 6, 2017 in Geneva.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TelevisionWhy Stephen Colbert Thinks 'Bump Stocks' Are a Lot Like Your Bong
Australia

Why People Just Handed Over 51,000 Illegal Firearms in Australia

Kate Samuelson
8:31 AM ET

More than 50,000 illegal firearms were handed over in Australia during a three-month amnesty period that ended on Saturday, one day before the Las Vegas shooting where 59 people were killed and more than 500 were injured.

The amnesty haul represents around a fifth of all of Australia's illegal firearms, according to Reuters. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said the amnesty has helped avert massacres such as the Las Vegas tragedy. "The killer there had a collection of semi-automatic weapons which a person in his position would simply not be able to acquire in Australia," he added, when speaking to reporters in Sydney, Reuters reports.

It was the country's second amnesty since its worst-ever shooting, Port Arthur, when 35 people died and 23 were wounded at a tourist attraction in Tasmania in 1996. The incident led then-Prime Minister John Howard to tighten laws around access to firearms, particularly rifles and shotguns, and the government introduced a buyback, where owners were compensated for their weapons at market prices. More than 650,000 guns were handed in.

President Obama has frequently praised Australia's gun control policy. While in Australia there are 15 guns per 100 people, in the U.S., there are 88.8 guns for every 100 people.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME