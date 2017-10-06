The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) has won the Nobel Peace Prize 2017.

ICAN was a vital part of a non-proliferation treaty on the prohibition of nuclear weapons, which was signed by 122 countries. The accord was largely symbolic as none of the world's nuclear-armed nations signed it.

"The organization is receiving the award for its work to draw attention to the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of any use of nuclear weapons and for its ground-breaking efforts to achieve a treaty-based prohibition of such weapons," the Oslo-based committee said on Friday as it warned of the greater increased risk of a nuclear conflict.

The prize, established in 1901, is awarded annually to the person or organisation that has "done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses," according to the will of its founder, Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel.

BREAKING NEWS The 2017 Nobel Peace Prize is awarded to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) @nuclearban #NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/I5PUiQfFzs - The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 6, 2017

Last year, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Juan Manuel Santos , the President of Colombia, for his role in bringing to an end the country's 50-year war with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) insurgency.