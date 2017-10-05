mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Hollywood

That Jay-Z Quote in Harvey Weinstein's Statement? It's Not Real

Abigail Abrams
7:06 PM ET

Harvey Weinstein’s response to allegations of sexual harassment on Thursday included a fake Jay-Z quote.

After the New York Times published sexual harassment allegations against the Hollywood producer, Weinstein responded with a statement in which he said he was ashamed of his actions and was seeking help. He also said that he "I came of age in the 60’s and 70’s, when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different." He then pivoted to say he would take on the National Rifle Association.

But near the middle of the statement, Weinstein also cited a quote that he said was from Jay-Z’s recent album 4:44. “I’m not the man I thought I was and I better be that man for my children,” Weinstein’s statement said.

However, as Variety notes, there is no such lyric in the rapper’s song “4:44” or in any of the songs on the 4:44 album.

The closest Jay-Z gets to this sentiment is a series of lines on “4:44”: “And if my children knew / I don’t even know what I would do / If they ain’t look at me the same / I would prob’ly die with all the shame.”

Jay-Z couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Weinstein said he would be taking a leave of absence from his company Thursday afternoon.

Later on Thursday, Weinstein's lawyer Charles Harder told TIME in an email that he planned to sue the Times and that the story was "saturated with false and defamatory statements." He also said that the story " relies on mostly hearsay accounts and a faulty report."

