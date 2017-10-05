Politics
Rep. Tim Murphy, R-Pa., attends a news conference in the Capitol Visitor Center to call on the Senate to pass mental health reform legislation, Dec. 05, 2016.  Tom Williams—CQ Roll Call/AP
Congress

Anti-Abortion Congressman Resigns After Allegedly Urging Mistress to Get an Abortion

Andrew Taylor / AP
4:36 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — GOP Rep. Tim Murphy of Pennsylvania, caught up in tawdry revelations of an extramarital affair, is resigning from Congress.

That's the word from House Speaker Paul Ryan. Murphy, an anti-abortion lawmaker, allegedly urged his mistress to get an abortion when he thought she was pregnant.

Ryan says Murphy has sent him a letter announcing his resignation, effective Oct. 21.

Ryan says the decision was Murphy's but he supports "Murphy's decision to move on to the next chapter of his life."

Murphy is serving his eighth term representing a district in southwestern Pennsylvania, including parts of suburban Pittsburgh. The district is a safe Republican seat, with Republican Donald Trump beating Democrat Hillary Clinton by a margin of three-to-two in last November's presidential election.

