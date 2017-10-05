Politics
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
HollywoodHarvey Weinstein Taking Leave of Absence Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations
The Hollywood Reporter 35 Most Powerful People In Media 2017
ImmigrationCalifornia Just Became a 'Sanctuary State.' Here's What That Means
CHINA-US-POLITICS-ENVIRONMENT-CLIMATE
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
viralHere's How Jack Could Have Survived in Titanic According to Science
Leonardo DiCaprio And Kate Winslet In 'Titanic'
las vegas shooting

The NRA Wants to Regulate 'Bump Stock' Gun Accessories. Read the Full Statement

Alana Abramson
4:01 PM ET

The National Rifle Association says it's open to new regulations on "bump stocks," a gun accessory reportedly used by the shooter in the recent massacre in Las Vegas. Bump stocks can greatly increase a weapon's rate of fire, enabling a semi-automatic rifle to function more like a fully automatic one.

Related

Congress Debates Sale Of Bump Stock Devices After Las Vegas Mass Shooting
CongressThe Las Vegas Shooter Used 'Bump Stocks.' Now the White House, NRA and GOP Lawmakers Are Open to Restricting Them
Congress
The Las Vegas Shooter Used 'Bump Stocks.' Now the White House, NRA and GOP Lawmakers Are Open to Restricting Them

"The National Rifle Association is calling on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (BATFE) to immediately review whether these devices comply with federal law," the NRA's statement reads.

The statement is among the NRA's first formal responses to the Oct. 1 shooting, which the group characterized as an "evil and senseless attack."

Read the full statement below:

"In the aftermath of the evil and senseless attack in Las Vegas, the American people are looking for answers as to how future tragedies can be prevented. Unfortunately, the first response from some politicians has been to call for more gun control. Banning guns from law-abiding Americans based on the criminal act of a madman will do nothing to prevent future attacks. This is a fact that has been proven time and again in countries across the world.

In Las Vegas, reports indicate that certain devices were used to modify the firearms involved. Despite the fact that the Obama administration approved the sale of bump fire stocks on at least two occasions, the National Rifle Association is calling on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (BATFE) to immediately review whether these devices comply with federal law. The NRA believes that devices designed to allow semi-automatic rifles to function like fully-automatic rifles should be subject to additional regulations.

In an increasingly dangerous world, the NRA remains focused on our mission: strengthening Americans' Second Amendment freedom to defend themselves, their families and their communities. To that end, on behalf of our five million members across the country, we urge Congress to pass National Right-to-Carry reciprocity, which will allow law-abiding Americans to defend themselves and their families from acts of violence."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME