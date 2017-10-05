Politics
AG Jeff Sessions Discusses Free Speech On College Campuses At Georgetown U.
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 26: U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions answers questions after speaking at the Georgetown University Law Center September 26, 2017 in Washington, DC. Sessions spoke on the topic of free speech on college campuses and took several questions following his remarks. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) Win McNamee—Getty Images
Trump Administration

Attorney General Jeff Sessions Revives Bush-Era Crime Plan

Sadie Gurman / AP
1:39 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions is reviving a Bush era crime-fighting strategy that emphasizes aggressive prosecution of gun and gang crimes.

He announced on Thursday a relaunch of the program known as Project Safe Neighborhoods. It's the latest move in the Trump administration's tough-on-crime agenda.

The Justice Department has asked Congress for $70 million for the effort. Part of it focuses on sending certain gun crimes to federal court, where they carry longer sentences in far-away prisons.

Officials say local law enforcement will have faster access to technology that helps solve shootings. And Justice Department officials say community groups will also be involved.

Congress eliminated funding for an earlier iteration of the program. Some groups had expressed concern that it focused too heavily on common criminals as opposed to major players.

