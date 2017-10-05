Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
SmartphonesHow Google's New Pixel 2 Compares to the Best Smartphones
las vegas shootingDid Las Vegas Shooter Stephen Paddock Target Lollapalooza And Other Music Festivals? Here's What We Know
Stephen Paddock Las Vegas Shooting
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Civil RightsFannie Lou Hamer at 100: The Speeches That Made Her a Civil-Rights Icon
Fannie Lou Hamer At 1964 DNC
Mochi, a St. Bernard, won the Guinness World Record for Dog With Longest Tongue.
Mochi, a St. Bernard, won the Guinness World Record for Dog With Longest Tongue. Kevin Scott Ramos—Guinness World Records: Amazing Animals
Dogs

Meet Mochi, a St. Bernard Who Now Holds the Record for World's Longest Dog Tongue

Associated Press
1:48 PM ET

(SIOUX FALLS, S.D) — A St. Bernard in South Dakota has set a new, slobbery world record.

Mochi, also known as Mo, holds the Guinness World Records title for having the longest tongue on a dog.

According to Guinness World Records, Mochi's tongue measures in at 7.31 inches (18.58 cm).

Mochi, a St. Bernard, won the Guinness World Record for Dog With Longest Tongue.Mochi, a St. Bernard, won the Guinness World Record for Dog With Longest Tongue. Mochi - Dog With Longest Tongue Guinness World Records 2016 Photo Credit: Kevin Scott Ramos/Guinness World Records Owner: Carla and Craig Rickert 

Mochi's owner, Carla Rickert of Sioux Falls, says her dog is happy, but also has some breathing problems because of her long tongue and slobbers more than usual when she's nervous. Mochi also needs to be given treats in a certain way and has problems picking items up from the floor.

The 8-year-old Mochi broke the previous record held by a male Pekingese, whose tongue was 4.5 inches (11.43 cm).

Mochi is listed in the new Guinness World Records: Amazing Animals book.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME