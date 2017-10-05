How Google's New Pixel 2 Compares to the Best Smartphones

Google just unveiled its new Pixel 2 smartphones, which include a more sophisticated camera, improved screen and more features that take advantage of Google Assistant, the company's virtual helper. But the space is getting awfully crowded: Apple unveiled three new iPhones in September, and just before that, Samsung debuted its Galaxy Note 8.

With so many new choices, it's both the best and most perplexing time of year to pick a new phone. Here's a helpful guide to the latest ones, and how their salient features stack up at a glance.

Screen

Google Pixel 2/Pixel 2XL

5-inch AMOLED display, 1920 x 1080 resolution and 441 pixels per inch (Pixel)

6-inch pOLED display with slim bezels, 2880 x 1440 resolution and 538 pixels per inch (Pixel XL)

iPhone X

5.8-inch OLED display with slim bezels, 2436 x 1125 resolution and 458 pixels per inch

iPhone 8/8Plus

4.7-inch LCD display, 1334 x 750 resolution and 326 pixels per inch (iPhone 8)

5.5-inch LCD display, 1920 x 1080 resolution and 401 pixels per inch (iPhone 8 Plus)

Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+/Note 8

5.8 inch Super AMOLED screen with slim bezels, 2960 x 1440 resolution and 570 pixels per inch (Galaxy S8)

6.2 inch Super AMOLED screen with slim bezels, 2960 x 1440 resolution and 529 pixels per inch

6.3-inch Super AMOLED screen with slim bezels, 2960 x 1440 resolution and 521 pixels per inch

Essential phone

5.7-inch LCD display with slim bezels, 2560 x 1312 resolution

Camera

Google Pixel 2/Pixel 2XL

12.2-megapixel main camera, optical and electronic image stabilization, f/1.8 aperture

8-megapixel front camera

Portrait mode for both front and rear cameras

Motion photos

iPhone X

12-megapixel dual camera with wide angle and telephoto lenses, Optical image stabilization on both lenses, f/1.8 (wide angle) and f/2.4 (telephoto) aperture, Optical zoom up to 10x

7-megapixel front camera with facial recognition, Retina Flash

Portrait Mode with Portrait Lighting for both front and rear cameras

Live Photos

iPhone 8/8Plus

12-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, digital zoom up to 5x (iPhone 8)

12-megapixel wide angle and telephoto cameras, f/1.8 (wide angle) and f/2.4 (telephoto) aperture, Optical zoom and digital zoom up to 10x, Portrait Mode and Portrait Lighting on rear camera only (iPhone 8 Plus)

Live Photos, optical image stabilization (both models)

7-megapixel front camera with Retina Flash (both models)

Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+/Note 8

12-megapixel main camera, f/1.7 aperture, optical image stabilization, 8x digital zoom, motion photos (Galaxy S8, S8+)

12-megapixel wide angle and telephoto cameras, f/1.7 (wide angle) and f/2.4 (telephoto) aperture, optical image stabilization on both cameras, Digital zoom up to 10x, motion photos, Live Focus (like Portrait mode but with the ability to adjust the level of blur) (Galaxy Note 8)

8-megapixel front camera (all models)

Essential Phone

13-megapixel dual color and monochrome camera with image fusion, f/1.85 aperture

8-megapixel front camera

Processor

Google Pixel 2/Pixel 2 XL

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (octa-core)

iPhone X

Apple A11 Bionic (six cores)

iPhone 8/8Plus

Apple A11 Bionic (six cores)

Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+/Note 8

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Samsung Exynos 8895 (varies by market, both octa-core)

Essential Phone

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (octa-core)

Storage Options

Google Pixel 2/Pixel 2 XL

64GB, 128GB

iPhone X

64GB, 256GB

iPhone 8/8Plus

64GB, 256GB

Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+/Note 8

64GB with option to expand to 256GB via microSD card slot

Essential Phone

128GB

Ports

Google Pixel 2/Pixel 2 XL

USB Type-C

iPhone X

Lightning connector

iPhone 8/8Plus

Lightning connector

Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+/Note 8

USB Type-C, Headphone jack

Essential Phone

USB Type-C

Other Special Features

Google Pixel 2/Pixel 2 XL

Always-on display

Google Lens

Fingerprint scanner

Deeper integration with Google Assistant

iPhone X

Facial recognition for unlocking phone, making payments and animating emoji with your facial expressions

True tone display that automatically adjusts the screen's white balance based on your surroundings

Wireless charging

iPhone 8/8Plus

True tone display that automatically adjusts the screen's white balance based on your surroundings

Fingerprint scanner

Wireless charging

Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+/Note 8

Always-on display

Bixby virtual assistant for navigating your phone hands-free

Facial recognition and iris scanning for unlocking the phone

Fingerprint scanner

Wireless charging

S Pen stylus (Note 8)

Essential Phone