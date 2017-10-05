U.S.
A police crime scene tape close-up
Iowa

Adoptive Parents of 56-Pound Teen Girl Charged With Her Murder

Associated Press
12:39 PM ET

(ADEL, Iowa) — The adoptive parents of a 16-year-old Iowa girl who weighed only 56 pounds (25 kilograms) when she died have been charged with first-degree murder.

Court records show a Dallas County judge on Tuesday approved the prosecution's request to bring more charges against Misty and Marc Ray.

They're the adoptive parents of 16-year-old Sabrina Ray, who was found dead May 12 inside the family's home in Perry, 35 miles (55 kilometers) northwest of Des Moines. Police say preliminary autopsy results show she was severely malnourished.

The Rays already have pleaded not guilty to charges of child endangerment causing death, child endangerment causing serious injury and neglect.

A trial isn't expected until next year.

