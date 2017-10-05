Ideas
Five Best Ideas

Elderly Americans Are Losing Their Rights

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. How elderly Americans are losing their rights.

By Rachel Aviv in the New Yorker

2. Is contract work killing the American dream?

By the Wharton School of Business

3. The world can’t afford a nuclear Iran. Here’s how to avoid that.

By Ernest J. Moniz at Boston Globe

4. Could being selfish prevent future depression?

By Michael Byrne in Motherboard

5. Your brain preserves the power to trust by believing immoral acts are impossible.

By Jonathan Phillips in Aeon

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
