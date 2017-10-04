Newsfeed
2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Backstage
Kesha attends the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nev. Isaac Brekken—Getty Images for iHeartMedia
celebrities

Kesha Confirms: Taylor Swift Can Come to the Phone Right Now

Nick Maslow / Entertainment Weekly
10:32 AM ET

In Rolling Stone's new cover story, Kesha praises her fellow chart-topper, calling her a “f---ing sweetheart.”

“Very, very sweet, very, very genuine, extremely generous, picks up the phone every time I call her,” Kesha, 30, says of Swift, 27. “My mom doesn’t even always pick up the phone!”

Kesha stopped short of commenting on Swift’s controversies, saying she wasn’t aware of the singer’s recent drama. “I’m not really up on my pop culture,” explained Kesha. “Should I know something about it? I live in my record player.”

In February 2016, Swift famously gave Kesha $250,000 during the height of her legal battle with Dr. Luke, whom Kesha has accused of sexual assault and abuse — claims Luke, real name Lukasz Gottwald, has vehemently denied. “In a show of support, Taylor Swift has donated $250,000 to Kesha to help with any of her financial needs during this trying time,” reps for Swift told to EW at the time, confirming news first shared by Kesha’s mom, Pebe Sebert.

Though Kesha doesn’t mention Luke by name in the piece (“I’ve been through a lot, and a lot we can’t talk about,” she says), Rolling Stone provides an update on the former collaborators’ ongoing legal dispute. According to the magazine, though Luke no longer runs the Sony-owned Kemosabe Records — which released Kesha’s No. 1 album Rainbow in August — Kesha is appealing the February 2016 decision by a New York Supreme Court judge who ordered she will not be released from her recording contract, and Luke’s defamation lawsuit against her continues.

This article originally appeared on EW.com

