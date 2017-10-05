Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
WorldUN Chief Warns That Extreme Storms Will Be 'The New Normal'
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres Press Conference
BusinessWatch Two Kids Discover the Magic of Star Wars in This Heartwarming Campbell's Ad
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
EducationInside a Changing First-Grade Classroom in the 1970s
Male first grade teacher, Bill L'Orange as Calumet School in Chicago, 1972.
Late Night Television

Watch Hillary Clinton Accept a Tearful Thank You from Miley Cyrus

Raisa Bruner
10:24 AM ET

On Wednesday night, Jimmy Fallon hosted former Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on the Tonight Show. And there was something he had to do: give his female writers an opportunity to thank her in person. One by one, they took to Fallon's desk to share their heartfelt — and funny — messages.

"Thank you, Hillary Clinton, for handling this difficult transition with more grace than I ever could have imagined," one writer began, seriously enough. "That being said, call me day or night and I will be there with a gallon of ice cream and two spoons to tell you, 'Girl, you are so much better than him!'"

That got a laugh from Clinton. "You may get the call," she responded. The final letter-writer, however, was not one of the show's staff at all — but guest Miley Cyrus.

"Thank you Hillary for being a constant beacon of strength, hope and determination for me and millions of other young women," she wrote, fighting tears throughout. "You've been a role model and an inspiration and a voice of reason in uncertain times. I could go on and on, but I'd like to get right to the point. Can I give you a hug?" She could, and she did. Clinton also asked to deliver her own message.

"Thank you Miley, the Tonight Show writers and all of the women and young girls out there," she said. "You are smart, strong and deserving of every opportunity. Together we've made our voices heard, we've done great things and we've come a long way. But as Miley would say, we can't stop, and we won't stop," she finished, referencing Cyrus's hit 2013 song to cheers.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME