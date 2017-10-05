Hillary Clinton has some advice for President Donald Trump's administration on how to deal with the devastation in Puerto Rico .

During a Wednesday appearance on The Tonight Show to promote her memoir What Happened —an account of her loss to Trump in the presidential election last November— Clinton criticized the current administration for what she saw as a delayed response to aiding the people of Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

"What are the priorities? If three and a half million Americans — and Puerto Ricans are Americans, let's make sure people remember that — if they aren’t the highest priority of your government in responding to such a terrible natural disaster, what are you people spending your time doing, right? Golfing, tweeting, watching cable TV? I mean, find some time to tell the Navy to get down there and rescue people and provide food and provisions and medical care."

Watch the full clip below.