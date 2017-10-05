World
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
BusinessWatch Two Kids Discover the Magic of Star Wars in This Heartwarming Campbell's Ad
EducationInside a Changing First-Grade Classroom in the 1970s
Male first grade teacher, Bill L'Orange as Calumet School in Chicago, 1972.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
U.S.Harvest Moon 2017: How to Get the Best View of the Rare October Moon
A full harvest moon rises behind Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres Press Conference
United Nations Secretary-General - António Guterres speaks during a press briefing ahead of the United Nations General Assembly meeting, Guterres spoke about the situation in Myanmar, North Korea and elsewhere in UN headquarters in Manhattan of New York, United States on September 13, 2017.  Photo by Mohammed Elshamy—Anadolu Agency/Getty
World

UN Chief Warns That Extreme Storms Will Be 'The New Normal'

Lisa Marie Segarra
10:09 AM ET

Drawing comparisons between climate change and extreme weather, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has issued a grave warning: These storms will be the new normal.

Guterres said Wednesday that the dangerous hurricanes in the Atlantic this season "will be the new normal of a warming world," CBS News reported.

While visiting the still storm-ravaged Caribbean to observe the damage, Guterres called Hurricane Irma's three consecutive days of Category 5 strength the "longest on satellite record," according to the network.

Guterres said the world has "the tools, the technologies and the wealth to address climate change," according to CBS, but that we "must show more determination" in addressing it and emphasized the importance of participating in the Paris climate agreement.

The White House said in September that President Donald Trump had not altered his view on climate change, despite scientists' warnings.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME