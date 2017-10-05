UN Chief Warns That Extreme Storms Will Be 'The New Normal'

United Nations Secretary-General - António Guterres speaks during a press briefing ahead of the United Nations General Assembly meeting, Guterres spoke about the situation in Myanmar, North Korea and elsewhere in UN headquarters in Manhattan of New York, United States on September 13, 2017. Photo by Mohammed Elshamy—Anadolu Agency/Getty

Drawing comparisons between climate change and extreme weather, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has issued a grave warning: These storms will be the new normal.

Guterres said Wednesday that the dangerous hurricanes in the Atlantic this season "will be the new normal of a warming world," CBS News reported.

While visiting the still storm-ravaged Caribbean to observe the damage, Guterres called Hurricane Irma's three consecutive days of Category 5 strength the "longest on satellite record," according to the network.

Guterres said the world has "the tools, the technologies and the wealth to address climate change," according to CBS , but that we "must show more determination" in addressing it and emphasized the importance of participating in the Paris climate agreement.

The White House said in September that President Donald Trump had not altered his view on climate change, despite scientists' warnings.