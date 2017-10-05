mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Television

Stephen Colbert to Rex Tillerson: ‘Nobody Calls Our President a Moron Except Me’

Lisa Marie Segarra
7:54 AM ET

In his Late Show opening monologue Wednesday night, host Stephen Colbert took on rumors that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called President Donald Trump a "moron," and seemed to take Trump's side.

"Hold on there, Rex. Hold on there, Tillerson. Nobody calls our president a moron except me," Colbert said.

However, he quickly opened up the ability to call Trump a moron, adding, "And other world leaders. And, ultimately, history."

Colbert also called the comment "vicious" and "accurate." But even though Colbert asserted that Tillerson shouldn't call Trump a moron, he continued to go after the President himself throughout the monologue and joked about his tweets regarding the incident.

NBC News reported that Tillerson called Trump a moron after his controversial speech at the Boy Scouts Jamboree. The Secretary of State denied the claim in press conference after the report.

The tongue-in-cheek defense of Trump was reminiscent of his saying that North Korea shouldn't call the President a "dotard" because only he could.

