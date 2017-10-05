Kazuo Ishiguro Wins the 2017 Nobel Prize for Literature

Author Kazuo Ishiguro, seen here on March 17, 2015 in Toronto, won the 2017 Nobel Prize in Literature.

British novelist Kazuo Ishiguro has won the 2017 Nobel Prize for Literature .

Ishiguro, author of The Remains of the Day , has uncovered the abyss beneath our illusory sense of connection with the world," the Swedish Academy said in the announcement Thursday morning.

BREAKING NEWS The 2017 #NobelPrize in Literature is awarded to the English author Kazuo Ishiguro pic.twitter.com/j9kYaeMZH6 - The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2017

The prize comes with a cash award of 9 million Swedish Krona ($1.1 million).

The prize is awarded annually to an author who has "the most outstanding work in an ideal direction" in the field of literature, in the words of the prize's founder Alfred Nobel.

Last year, Bob Dylan became the first-ever musician to win the literature prize for "having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition," the Swedish Academy announced in Stockholm in 2016.

On Wednesday, three researchers based in the U.S., U.K. and Switzerland won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for developments in electron microscopy.