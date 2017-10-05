World
A street vigil held at Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, October 2, 2017. photograph by Matt Stuart—Magnum for TIME
Author Kazuo Ishiguro won the 2017 Nobel Prize in Literature.
Author Kazuo Ishiguro, seen here on March 17, 2015 in Toronto, won the 2017 Nobel Prize in Literature.  David Cooper—Toronto Star/Getty Images
World

Kazuo Ishiguro Wins the 2017 Nobel Prize for Literature

Billy Perrigo
7:09 AM ET

British novelist Kazuo Ishiguro has won the 2017 Nobel Prize for Literature.

Ishiguro, author of The Remains of the Day, has uncovered the abyss beneath our illusory sense of connection with the world," the Swedish Academy said in the announcement Thursday morning.

The prize comes with a cash award of 9 million Swedish Krona ($1.1 million).

The prize is awarded annually to an author who has "the most outstanding work in an ideal direction" in the field of literature, in the words of the prize's founder Alfred Nobel.

Last year, Bob Dylan became the first-ever musician to win the literature prize for "having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition," the Swedish Academy announced in Stockholm in 2016.

On Wednesday, three researchers based in the U.S., U.K. and Switzerland won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for developments in electron microscopy.

