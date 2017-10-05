The author of the new graphic memoir Going Into Town: A Love Letter to New York on tourists, the subway and pests in her beloved city.
An Illustrated Interview with Roz Chast
Ideas
Sarah Begley is a staff writer for TIME.
Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.