Kazuo Ishiguro Wins the 2017 Nobel Prize for Literature
Author Kazuo Ishiguro won the 2017 Nobel Prize in Literature.
The Fight Over Gun Control Isn't Really About Guns
A street vigil held at Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, October 2, 2017. photograph by Matt Stuart—Magnum for TIME
Putin Welcomes Saudi Arabia Into His Middle East Sphere of Influence
TURKEY-G20-SUMMIT
Balenciaga Crocs Fashion lowbrow Cameo on the Catwalk
Benoit Fatou—Balenciaga
fashion

Cameos on the Catwalk

Kate Samuelson
6:27 AM ET

Spanish fashion house Balenciaga turned heads on Oct. 1 when it sent models down the runway wearing platform Crocs (below left), the much-ridiculed colorful clogs. Here, other unlikely items that have appeared during fashion weeks.

JELLY SANDALS

The plastic shoes beloved by '90s kids made a comeback during Alberta Ferretti's Milan Fashion Week show in September, where they were worn by models Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid.

IKEA BAG

Balenciaga also made headlines on the Paris runway in June 2016 when it debuted a $2,145 large blue leather bag that bore a striking resemblance to Ikea's iconic 99¢ Frakta tote.

DHL T-SHIRT

When French design house Vetements showcased a $330 version of the yellow T-shirt worn by employees of German courier giant DHL at Paris Fashion Week in 2015, it quickly sold out.

